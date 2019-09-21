Comparison of The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)

Both The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Williams Companies Inc. 27 3.48 N/A -0.02 0.00 MPLX LP 31 4.96 N/A 2.29 12.80

Table 1 highlights The Williams Companies Inc. and MPLX LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Williams Companies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.2% MPLX LP 0.00% 27% 8.1%

Risk & Volatility

The Williams Companies Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MPLX LP’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Williams Companies Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor MPLX LP’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. MPLX LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Williams Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Williams Companies Inc. and MPLX LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Williams Companies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 MPLX LP 0 1 6 2.86

$29.4 is The Williams Companies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 18.98%. Competitively MPLX LP has an average price target of $35.71, with potential upside of 18.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that The Williams Companies Inc. looks more robust than MPLX LP as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Williams Companies Inc. and MPLX LP are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 32.2% respectively. The Williams Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MPLX LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Williams Companies Inc. -8.4% -12.19% -11.94% -8.81% -16.67% 11.75% MPLX LP -6.77% -9.02% -9.58% -16.57% -19.19% -3.14%

For the past year The Williams Companies Inc. had bullish trend while MPLX LP had bearish trend.

Summary

MPLX LP beats on 8 of the 10 factors The Williams Companies Inc.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL (natural gas liquids) & Petchem Services, and Other segments. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation; deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation; and olefin production services, as well as transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. Further, the company offers construction management services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing segments. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s assets included approximately 2,900 miles of crude oil and refined product pipelines across 9 states; interest in butane cavern located in Neal, West Virginia with approximately 1,000 thousand barrels of storage capacity. In addition, the company operates crude oil and product pipelines owned by third parties. Further, it engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.