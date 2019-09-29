Comparison of The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Williams Companies Inc. 24 2.92 1.21B -0.02 0.00 Crestwood Equity Partners LP 36 3.04 45.37M -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Williams Companies Inc. and Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of The Williams Companies Inc. and Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Williams Companies Inc. 5,043,768,236.77% -0.8% -0.2% Crestwood Equity Partners LP 125,020,666.85% -2.4% -0.7%

Risk and Volatility

The Williams Companies Inc.’s current beta is 1.56 and it happens to be 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Crestwood Equity Partners LP is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Williams Companies Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Crestwood Equity Partners LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Williams Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Williams Companies Inc. and Crestwood Equity Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Williams Companies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 21.49% for The Williams Companies Inc. with average target price of $29.4. On the other hand, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s potential upside is 20.95% and its average target price is $44. The data provided earlier shows that The Williams Companies Inc. appears more favorable than Crestwood Equity Partners LP, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Williams Companies Inc. and Crestwood Equity Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 75.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of The Williams Companies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Williams Companies Inc. -8.4% -12.19% -11.94% -8.81% -16.67% 11.75% Crestwood Equity Partners LP 1.65% 2.71% 2.91% 14.26% 5.75% 34.32%

For the past year The Williams Companies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Summary

The Williams Companies Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL (natural gas liquids) & Petchem Services, and Other segments. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation; deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation; and olefin production services, as well as transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. Further, the company offers construction management services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. Its Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The companyÂ’s Marketing, Supply and Logistics Operations segment provides NGL and crude oil storage, and marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. It also manufactures mined salt for food, industrial, and pharmaceutical uses. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 516 million cubic feet of natural gas/day of processing capacity; NGL facilities with approximately 20,000 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity and 2.8 million barrels of storage capacity, as well as a portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 294,000 Bbls/d of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.5 million barrels of storage capacity, 48,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 160,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity, as well as 79.3 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity and 1.4 Bcf/d of pipeline transportation capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a subsidiary of Crestwood Holdings LLC.