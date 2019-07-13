Comparison of The Western Union Company (WU) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

This is a contrast between The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union Company 19 1.58 N/A 1.87 10.38 American Express Company 112 2.85 N/A 7.27 16.20

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Western Union Company and American Express Company. American Express Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Western Union Company. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Western Union Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Western Union Company and American Express Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union Company 0.00% -209.3% 8.9% American Express Company 0.00% 30.9% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.94 beta means The Western Union Company’s volatility is 6.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, American Express Company’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Western Union Company and American Express Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union Company 0 1 0 2.00 American Express Company 0 0 6 3.00

The consensus price target of The Western Union Company is $17, with potential downside of -17.07%. Meanwhile, American Express Company’s consensus price target is $139.6, while its potential upside is 9.10%. The results provided earlier shows that American Express Company appears more favorable than The Western Union Company, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Western Union Company and American Express Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of The Western Union Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of American Express Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Western Union Company 1.25% 1.41% 8.3% 3.29% -1.57% 13.95% American Express Company 0.14% 6.45% 9.39% 8.66% 16.16% 23.44%

For the past year The Western Union Company’s stock price has smaller growth than American Express Company.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors American Express Company beats The Western Union Company.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Consumer-to-Business segment facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, including utilities, auto finance companies, mortgage servicers, financial service providers, and government agencies. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals. The company serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.