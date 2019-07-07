Comparison of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

We will be comparing the differences between The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Wendy’s Company 18 3.54 N/A 1.89 9.88 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 14 0.53 N/A 0.07 208.21

In table 1 we can see The Wendy’s Company and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Wendy’s Company. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Wendy’s Company’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4% Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

The Wendy’s Company has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has a 0.16 beta which is 84.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Wendy’s Company is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. The Wendy’s Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The Wendy’s Company and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Wendy’s Company 0 5 6 2.55 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$19.55 is The Wendy’s Company’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.31%. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 90.26% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is looking more favorable than The Wendy’s Company, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Wendy’s Company and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 95.3% respectively. About 7.2% of The Wendy’s Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 15% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Wendy’s Company -2.81% 0.48% 5.42% 7.12% 14.69% 19.54% Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 2.5% 12.41% -5.55% -30.42% -41.01% -10.06%

For the past year The Wendy’s Company had bullish trend while Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Wendy’s Company beats on 9 of the 12 factors Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.