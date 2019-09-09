Comparison of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Wendy’s Company 19 3.85 N/A 1.96 9.29 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 77 4.87 N/A 2.77 28.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Wendy’s Company and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Wendy’s Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. The Wendy’s Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Wendy’s Company and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

The Wendy’s Company has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Wendy’s Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Wendy’s Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Wendy’s Company and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Wendy’s Company 1 4 4 2.44 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The Wendy’s Company has a -8.49% downside potential and a consensus target price of $20.06. Meanwhile, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $84.8, while its potential upside is 5.89%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is looking more favorable than The Wendy’s Company, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.2% of The Wendy’s Company shares and 90.2% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares. The Wendy’s Company’s share held by insiders are 7.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Wendy’s Company -3.04% -5.01% -2.31% 4.9% 10.24% 16.53% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. -1.2% 0.7% 8.99% 17.3% 16.38% 25.02%

For the past year The Wendy’s Company was less bullish than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Summary

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors The Wendy’s Company.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company operates through four segments: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12,258 DunkinÂ’ Donuts points of distribution and 7,822 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.