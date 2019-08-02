Comparison of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

As Entertainment – Diversified businesses, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Walt Disney Company 126 4.27 N/A 8.89 16.08 Live Nation Entertainment Inc. 63 1.33 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Walt Disney Company and Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Walt Disney Company and Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Walt Disney Company 0.00% 22.9% 10.5% Live Nation Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0.5% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.98 beta indicates that The Walt Disney Company is 2.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Walt Disney Company’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Walt Disney Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Walt Disney Company and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Walt Disney Company 0 1 9 2.90 Live Nation Entertainment Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The Walt Disney Company’s upside potential is 7.54% at a $152.4 average price target. Competitively Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has a consensus price target of $66.5, with potential downside of -5.94%. Based on the data delivered earlier, The Walt Disney Company is looking more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.3% of The Walt Disney Company shares are held by institutional investors while 73% of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are The Walt Disney Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Walt Disney Company 1.22% 0.96% 4.86% 29.86% 26.97% 30.42% Live Nation Entertainment Inc. 1.68% 7.3% 13.09% 35.37% 47.51% 46.31%

For the past year The Walt Disney Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Summary

The Walt Disney Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and electric home video license. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games; and sells its products through The Disney Store, shopDisney.com, and shop.Marvel.com, as well as directly to retailers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing, and Artist Nation segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as media offerings, such as live streaming and music-related original content; and ads across the companyÂ’s distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for clientsÂ’ specific brands. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including providing ticketing software and services to clients, and ticket resale services, as well as offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets through Websites, mobile applications, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. The Artist Nation segment provides management and other services to music artists; and creates and sells merchandise for music artists. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, operated, or leased 98 entertainment venues and 130 other facilities in North America; and 33 entertainment venues and 107 other facilities internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.