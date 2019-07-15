Comparison of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Both The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 137 1.31 N/A 9.85 14.88 First American Financial Corporation 52 1.07 N/A 4.48 12.36

Table 1 highlights The Travelers Companies Inc. and First American Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First American Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Travelers Companies Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of First American Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 2.5% First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.7% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

The Travelers Companies Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, First American Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Travelers Companies Inc. and First American Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s downside potential is -4.17% at a $147 average price target. Competitively First American Financial Corporation has an average price target of $64, with potential upside of 16.83%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that First American Financial Corporation seems more appealing than The Travelers Companies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of First American Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares. Competitively, First American Financial Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. 3.53% 7.11% 14.43% 11.82% 12.71% 22.35% First American Financial Corporation 0.73% 1.35% 6.62% 18.99% 2.5% 24.1%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First American Financial Corporation.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors First American Financial Corporation.