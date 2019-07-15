Comparison of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Both The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|137
|1.31
|N/A
|9.85
|14.88
|First American Financial Corporation
|52
|1.07
|N/A
|4.48
|12.36
Table 1 highlights The Travelers Companies Inc. and First American Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First American Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Travelers Companies Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of First American Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|0.00%
|11.4%
|2.5%
|First American Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|13.7%
|4.7%
Volatility & Risk
The Travelers Companies Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, First American Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The Travelers Companies Inc. and First American Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|First American Financial Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The Travelers Companies Inc.’s downside potential is -4.17% at a $147 average price target. Competitively First American Financial Corporation has an average price target of $64, with potential upside of 16.83%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that First American Financial Corporation seems more appealing than The Travelers Companies Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 82.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of First American Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares. Competitively, First American Financial Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|3.53%
|7.11%
|14.43%
|11.82%
|12.71%
|22.35%
|First American Financial Corporation
|0.73%
|1.35%
|6.62%
|18.99%
|2.5%
|24.1%
For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First American Financial Corporation.
Summary
The Travelers Companies Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors First American Financial Corporation.
