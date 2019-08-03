Comparison of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|140
|1.23
|N/A
|10.02
|14.63
|American International Group Inc.
|48
|0.98
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Demonstrates The Travelers Companies Inc. and American International Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us The Travelers Companies Inc. and American International Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|0.00%
|11.2%
|2.5%
|American International Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|-0.1%
Volatility & Risk
The Travelers Companies Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.95 beta. American International Group Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Travelers Companies Inc. and American International Group Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|American International Group Inc.
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
The Travelers Companies Inc. has a 0.05% upside potential and an average target price of $147. On the other hand, American International Group Inc.’s potential downside is -4.66% and its consensus target price is $51.8. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The Travelers Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than American International Group Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Travelers Companies Inc. and American International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 92.6% respectively. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.14% are American International Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|-1.5%
|-3.17%
|2.47%
|16.48%
|11.84%
|22.44%
|American International Group Inc.
|-2.44%
|3.99%
|19.46%
|30.79%
|1.91%
|42.07%
For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. has weaker performance than American International Group Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors The Travelers Companies Inc. beats American International Group Inc.
