Comparison of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 140 1.23 N/A 10.02 14.63 American International Group Inc. 48 0.98 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates The Travelers Companies Inc. and American International Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Travelers Companies Inc. and American International Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5% American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

The Travelers Companies Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.95 beta. American International Group Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Travelers Companies Inc. and American International Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 American International Group Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The Travelers Companies Inc. has a 0.05% upside potential and an average target price of $147. On the other hand, American International Group Inc.’s potential downside is -4.66% and its consensus target price is $51.8. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The Travelers Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than American International Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Travelers Companies Inc. and American International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 92.6% respectively. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.14% are American International Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. has weaker performance than American International Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors The Travelers Companies Inc. beats American International Group Inc.