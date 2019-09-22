Comparison of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH)

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 145 1.23 N/A 10.02 14.63 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Travelers Companies Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.95 beta means The Travelers Companies Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.44 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for The Travelers Companies Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -1.39% for The Travelers Companies Inc. with average target price of $144.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares and 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. 0.3% are The Travelers Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has 39.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. was less bullish than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.