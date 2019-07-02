Comparison of The Toro Company (TTC) and P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) and P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) are two firms in the Small Tools & Accessories that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Toro Company 66 2.55 N/A 2.85 25.33 P&F Industries Inc. 8 0.40 N/A 0.22 37.47

In table 1 we can see The Toro Company and P&F Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. P&F Industries Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Toro Company. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Toro Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P&F Industries Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Toro Company and P&F Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Toro Company 0.00% 46.9% 19.4% P&F Industries Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.77 beta indicates that The Toro Company is 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, P&F Industries Inc.’s beta is 0.11 which is 89.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Toro Company are 1.7 and 0.9. Competitively, P&F Industries Inc. has 3.3 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. P&F Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Toro Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Toro Company and P&F Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Toro Company 0 1 0 2.00 P&F Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Toro Company’s downside potential currently stands at -6.37% and an $62 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Toro Company and P&F Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.9% and 19.4% respectively. 0.4% are The Toro Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of P&F Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Toro Company -1.39% -0.76% 16.53% 19.12% 24.15% 29.08% P&F Industries Inc. 0.62% 0.44% 1.17% 6.55% 1.29% 5.17%

For the past year The Toro Company’s stock price has bigger growth than P&F Industries Inc.

Summary

The Toro Company beats on 9 of the 11 factors P&F Industries Inc.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products. This segment markets its products to professional users engaged in maintaining golf courses, sports fields, municipal properties, agricultural fields, residential and commercial landscapes, and removing snow through a network of distributors and dealers, as well as directly to government customers, rental companies, and retailers. The companyÂ’s Residential segment provides walk power mowers, riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solutions products, including trimmers, blowers, blower-vacuums, and underground and hose-end retail irrigation products. This segment sells its products to homeowners through a network of distributors and dealers; and an array of home centers, hardware retailers, and mass retailers, as well as through the Internet. The Toro Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and/or imports air-powered tools and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, and AIRCAT or NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturersÂ’ representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers; and markets pipe and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipe and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for various pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors. It also manufactures and distributes industrial pneumatic tools, such as impact wrenches, grinders, drills, and motors under the ATP brand for refinery, chemical, power generation, heavy construction, oil, and mining companies; a line of pneumatic tool replacement parts to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); high pressure stoppers for hydrostatic testing fabricated pipes under the Thaxton brand name; and a line of siphons under the Eureka name. In addition, the company provides a line of sockets under the OZAT brand name; and assembles and markets a line of compressor air filters. P&F Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Melville, New York.