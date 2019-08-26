Comparison of The Southern Company (SO) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

We are contrasting The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Company 54 2.77 N/A 3.21 17.49 Xcel Energy Inc. 58 2.81 N/A 2.51 23.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Southern Company and Xcel Energy Inc. Xcel Energy Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Southern Company. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. The Southern Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Company 0.00% 13.5% 3% Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

The Southern Company’s 0.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Xcel Energy Inc.’s 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Southern Company has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Xcel Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. The Southern Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xcel Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Southern Company and Xcel Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Company 1 1 0 2.50 Xcel Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.30% for The Southern Company with consensus target price of $57.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.5% of The Southern Company shares and 78.4% of Xcel Energy Inc. shares. About 0.1% of The Southern Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Xcel Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Southern Company 1.01% 2.48% 7.01% 17.4% 17.3% 27.96% Xcel Energy Inc. -1.41% 0.3% 6.64% 17.07% 28.78% 20.99%

For the past year The Southern Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Xcel Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors The Southern Company beats Xcel Energy Inc.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.