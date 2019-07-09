Comparison of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

As Savings & Loans businesses, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods Company 21 4.61 N/A 0.57 39.05 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 19 2.99 N/A 0.65 31.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Simply Good Foods Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. The Simply Good Foods Company is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Provident Financial Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods Company 0.00% 6.3% 4.5% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Simply Good Foods Company and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods Company 0 1 2 2.67 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The Simply Good Foods Company’s average price target is $26.33, while its potential downside is -5.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.8% of The Simply Good Foods Company shares are held by institutional investors while 54.9% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. The Simply Good Foods Company’s share held by insiders are 14.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Simply Good Foods Company -1.28% -1.59% 6.19% 12.51% 59.51% 17.99% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 3.45% 3.65% 7.25% 18.85% 12.37% 33.61%

For the past year The Simply Good Foods Company has weaker performance than Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods Company beats Provident Financial Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.