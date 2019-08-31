Comparison of the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

As Application Software businesses, the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.76 N/A -0.92 0.00 Workiva Inc. 53 8.16 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the Rubicon Project Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the Rubicon Project Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Volatility and Risk

the Rubicon Project Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Workiva Inc.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Workiva Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Workiva Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is the Rubicon Project Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -12.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.2% of Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. was more bullish than Workiva Inc.

Summary

the Rubicon Project Inc. beats Workiva Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.