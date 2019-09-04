Comparison of the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.65 N/A -0.92 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 96 11.97 N/A 0.76 134.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the Rubicon Project Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

the Rubicon Project Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s beta is 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Paylocity Holding Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. the Rubicon Project Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

the Rubicon Project Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

The average price target of the Rubicon Project Inc. is $9, with potential downside of -7.50%. Paylocity Holding Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $115 average price target and a 8.43% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Paylocity Holding Corporation seems more appealing than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares and 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares. About 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. has stronger performance than Paylocity Holding Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats the Rubicon Project Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.