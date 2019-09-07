Comparison of the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)

As Application Software companies, the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.80 N/A -0.92 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.26 N/A -1.11 0.00

Demonstrates the Rubicon Project Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the Rubicon Project Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.72 shows that the Rubicon Project Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BSQUARE Corporation’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor BSQUARE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. BSQUARE Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for the Rubicon Project Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -10.36% for the Rubicon Project Inc. with consensus target price of $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares and 31% of BSQUARE Corporation shares. About 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, BSQUARE Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. has 104.02% stronger performance while BSQUARE Corporation has -18.71% weaker performance.

Summary

the Rubicon Project Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.