Comparison of the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Since the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.80 N/A -0.92 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.30 N/A 0.03 80.65

In table 1 we can see the Rubicon Project Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the Rubicon Project Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

the Rubicon Project Inc. has a beta of 1.72 and its 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Borqs Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

the Rubicon Project Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is the Rubicon Project Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -10.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies Inc. has 35.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. had bullish trend while Borqs Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats the Rubicon Project Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.