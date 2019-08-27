Comparison of The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) and LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Both The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) and LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) compete on a level playing field in the Real Estate Development industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RMR Group Inc. 56 4.53 N/A 4.75 10.38 LGI Homes Inc. 68 1.16 N/A 5.81 12.09

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The RMR Group Inc. and LGI Homes Inc. LGI Homes Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The RMR Group Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The RMR Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than LGI Homes Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RMR Group Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 12.8% LGI Homes Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 10.9%

Risk & Volatility

The RMR Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Competitively, LGI Homes Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The RMR Group Inc. and LGI Homes Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The RMR Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 LGI Homes Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

The average target price of The RMR Group Inc. is $62, with potential upside of 39.61%. LGI Homes Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 average target price and a -17.42% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that The RMR Group Inc. seems more appealing than LGI Homes Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The RMR Group Inc. and LGI Homes Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 94%. The RMR Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, LGI Homes Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The RMR Group Inc. -1.08% -0.22% -14.02% -26.33% -42.94% -7.23% LGI Homes Inc. 1.24% -2.32% 0.51% 18.37% 36.41% 55.44%

For the past year The RMR Group Inc. had bearish trend while LGI Homes Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

LGI Homes Inc. beats The RMR Group Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.