Comparison of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RealReal Inc. 122 5.15 N/A -11.34 0.00 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see The RealReal Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The RealReal Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RealReal Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -9%

Analyst Ratings

The RealReal Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The RealReal Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 56.35% for The RealReal Inc. with consensus target price of $24. Meanwhile, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 175.59%. Based on the data given earlier, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is looking more favorable than The RealReal Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The RealReal Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 41.6% respectively. 9.77% are The RealReal Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.9% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The RealReal Inc. 0.16% -7.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.05% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -4.84% -1.67% 15.69% 13.46% -15.11% 29.67%

For the past year The RealReal Inc. had bearish trend while U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. beats The RealReal Inc.