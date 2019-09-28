Comparison of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)

This is a contrast between The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The RealReal Inc.
|16
|0.33
|31.13M
|-11.34
|0.00
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|5
|0.00
|22.61M
|-0.13
|0.00
Table 1 highlights The RealReal Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The RealReal Inc.
|191,098,833.64%
|0%
|0%
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|434,807,692.31%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for The RealReal Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The RealReal Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$22 is The RealReal Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 13.70%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both The RealReal Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 0% respectively. 9.77% are The RealReal Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The RealReal Inc.
|0.16%
|-7.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-15.05%
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|-2.44%
|2.86%
|-49.01%
|0%
|0%
|-54.14%
For the past year The RealReal Inc. was less bearish than Ruhnn Holding Limited.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors The RealReal Inc. beats Ruhnn Holding Limited.
