Comparison of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)

This is a contrast between The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RealReal Inc. 16 0.33 31.13M -11.34 0.00 Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 22.61M -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights The RealReal Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RealReal Inc. 191,098,833.64% 0% 0% Ruhnn Holding Limited 434,807,692.31% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The RealReal Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The RealReal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ruhnn Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is The RealReal Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 13.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The RealReal Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 0% respectively. 9.77% are The RealReal Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The RealReal Inc. 0.16% -7.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.05% Ruhnn Holding Limited -2.44% 2.86% -49.01% 0% 0% -54.14%

For the past year The RealReal Inc. was less bearish than Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors The RealReal Inc. beats Ruhnn Holding Limited.