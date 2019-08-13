Comparison of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The RealReal Inc.
|130
|6.42
|N/A
|-11.34
|0.00
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|4
|0.07
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates The RealReal Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has The RealReal Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The RealReal Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|0.00%
|-5.2%
|-2.1%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The RealReal Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The RealReal Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 138.10%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both The RealReal Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 76% respectively. The RealReal Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.77%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.4% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The RealReal Inc.
|0.16%
|-7.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-15.05%
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|-0.85%
|5.42%
|-20.09%
|-38.7%
|-37.39%
|-12.72%
For the past year The RealReal Inc. was more bearish than Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
