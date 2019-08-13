Comparison of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RealReal Inc. 130 6.42 N/A -11.34 0.00 Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 4 0.07 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The RealReal Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The RealReal Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RealReal Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -2.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The RealReal Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The RealReal Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 138.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The RealReal Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 76% respectively. The RealReal Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.77%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.4% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The RealReal Inc. 0.16% -7.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.05% Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -0.85% 5.42% -20.09% -38.7% -37.39% -12.72%

For the past year The RealReal Inc. was more bearish than Barnes & Noble Education Inc.