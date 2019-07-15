Comparison of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Progressive Corporation 73 1.45 N/A 5.03 15.41 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 205 2.09 N/A 10.89 18.64

Table 1 highlights The Progressive Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Progressive Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Progressive Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 6.4% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown The Progressive Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Progressive Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -3.02% for The Progressive Corporation with consensus price target of $81.43. Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s consensus price target is $250, while its potential upside is 17.07%. The information presented earlier suggests that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. looks more robust than The Progressive Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of The Progressive Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of The Progressive Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Progressive Corporation 5.41% 7.25% 9.46% 5.89% 25.57% 28.46% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -3.01% -3.22% -1.37% -7.58% 1.91% -0.59%

For the past year The Progressive Corporation had bullish trend while Berkshire Hathaway Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors The Progressive Corporation.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.