Comparison of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

As Money Center Banks companies, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 127 3.77 N/A 10.91 11.79 Citigroup Inc. 63 2.52 N/A 6.88 9.43

In table 1 we can see The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citigroup Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Citigroup Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 1.3% Citigroup Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 1.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Citigroup Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.71 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 Citigroup Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $146.75, and a 4.32% upside potential. Competitively Citigroup Inc. has a consensus target price of $85.8, with potential upside of 21.10%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Citigroup Inc. is looking more favorable than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.4% and 80.8%. About 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Citigroup Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. -2.51% -1.82% 5.93% -4.13% -14.41% 10.07% Citigroup Inc. -4.91% -3.73% 2.9% -1.35% -10.67% 24.61%

For the past year The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Citigroup Inc.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. beats Citigroup Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement and funds transfer, information reporting, trade, foreign exchange, derivatives, securities, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and equity capital markets advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The companyÂ’s Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products; and mutual funds and institutional asset management services to individuals and their families. Its Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers first lien residential mortgage loans. The companyÂ’s BlackRock segment provides investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. Its Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment offers residential mortgage and brokered home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate loans and leases. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. In addition, this segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,649 branches in 19 countries. The Citi Holdings segment provides consumer loans; and portfolio of securities, loans, and other assets. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.