Comparison of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG)

Both The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 0.90 N/A 0.13 24.00 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.55 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 6.1% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s 28.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.37% and an $4 average target price. Meanwhile, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s average target price is $8.5, while its potential upside is 6.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. looks more robust than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 91.1%. 23% are The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.97% -2.5% -15.9% -3.12% 22.35% 1.63% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.25% 0% 16.54% 0.38% -15.54% 11.33%

For the past year The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.