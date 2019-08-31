Comparison of The New York Times Company (NYT) and A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC)

This is a contrast between The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) and A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Publishing – Newspapers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The New York Times Company 33 2.74 N/A 0.79 45.22 A.H. Belo Corporation 4 0.38 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The New York Times Company and A.H. Belo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) and A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The New York Times Company 0.00% 13.1% 6.2% A.H. Belo Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -3%

Risk and Volatility

The New York Times Company is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. A.H. Belo Corporation’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The New York Times Company are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor A.H. Belo Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. A.H. Belo Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The New York Times Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The New York Times Company and A.H. Belo Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The New York Times Company 0 0 1 3.00 A.H. Belo Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The New York Times Company’s upside potential currently stands at 40.41% and an $41 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96% of The New York Times Company shares are held by institutional investors while 69.4% of A.H. Belo Corporation are owned by institutional investors. The New York Times Company’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, A.H. Belo Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The New York Times Company 3.27% 5.59% 7.34% 37.28% 47.44% 60.07% A.H. Belo Corporation 0.27% 3.36% 5.43% -7.52% -18% 9.5%

For the past year The New York Times Company was more bullish than A.H. Belo Corporation.

Summary

The New York Times Company beats A.H. Belo Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in the United States. It publishes The Dallas Morning News and The Denton Record-Chronicle newspapers, as well as operates related Web sites. The company is also involved in publishing Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper. In addition, it provides commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail services; marketing, event marketing, and other services to businesses; and digital marketing solutions, as well as sells online automotive classifieds on the cars.com platform. A.H. Belo Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.