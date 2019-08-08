Comparison of The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) and Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Both The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) and Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) are Residential Construction companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The New Home Company Inc.
|5
|0.12
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Select Interior Concepts Inc.
|11
|0.55
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The New Home Company Inc. and Select Interior Concepts Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The New Home Company Inc. and Select Interior Concepts Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The New Home Company Inc.
|0.00%
|-6.3%
|-2.3%
|Select Interior Concepts Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.7%
|-0.3%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 70.5% of The New Home Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.3% of Select Interior Concepts Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of The New Home Company Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Select Interior Concepts Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The New Home Company Inc.
|-3.48%
|2.21%
|-12.24%
|-39.71%
|-53.93%
|-20.46%
|Select Interior Concepts Inc.
|4.09%
|-4.42%
|-8.03%
|49.48%
|0%
|52.26%
For the past year The New Home Company Inc. has -20.46% weaker performance while Select Interior Concepts Inc. has 52.26% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Select Interior Concepts Inc. beats The New Home Company Inc.
