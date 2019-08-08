Comparison of The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) and Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Both The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) and Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) are Residential Construction companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The New Home Company Inc. 5 0.12 N/A -0.78 0.00 Select Interior Concepts Inc. 11 0.55 N/A -0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see The New Home Company Inc. and Select Interior Concepts Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The New Home Company Inc. and Select Interior Concepts Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The New Home Company Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -2.3% Select Interior Concepts Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.5% of The New Home Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.3% of Select Interior Concepts Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of The New Home Company Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Select Interior Concepts Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The New Home Company Inc. -3.48% 2.21% -12.24% -39.71% -53.93% -20.46% Select Interior Concepts Inc. 4.09% -4.42% -8.03% 49.48% 0% 52.26%

For the past year The New Home Company Inc. has -20.46% weaker performance while Select Interior Concepts Inc. has 52.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Select Interior Concepts Inc. beats The New Home Company Inc.