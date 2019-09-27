Comparison of The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Michaels Companies Inc. 7 5.06 79.82M 2.02 3.41 Takung Art Co. Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Michaels Companies Inc. 1,107,073,509.02% 0% 0% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -67.5% -25.6%

Volatility & Risk

The Michaels Companies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. From a competition point of view, Takung Art Co. Ltd. has a 0.48 beta which is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Michaels Companies Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Michaels Companies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The Michaels Companies Inc.’s upside potential is 29.00% at a $12.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Michaels Companies Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.6% respectively. 0.4% are The Michaels Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.1% of Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Michaels Companies Inc. -10.55% -14.55% -36.45% -48.27% -66.31% -49.26% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 10.97% -13.92% -18.48% -7.29% -70.6% -11.51%

For the past year The Michaels Companies Inc. was more bearish than Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Summary

The Michaels Companies Inc. beats Takung Art Co. Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.