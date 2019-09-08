Comparison of The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Both The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Meet Group Inc. 4 1.31 N/A 0.09 39.54 Points International Ltd. 12 0.38 N/A 0.51 23.43

Demonstrates The Meet Group Inc. and Points International Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Points International Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Meet Group Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Meet Group Inc. is currently more expensive than Points International Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.5% Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.47 shows that The Meet Group Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Points International Ltd. has beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Meet Group Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Points International Ltd. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Points International Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Meet Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Meet Group Inc. and Points International Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Points International Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The Meet Group Inc.’s upside potential is 111.27% at a $7.5 average price target. Competitively Points International Ltd. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 86.39%. The results provided earlier shows that The Meet Group Inc. appears more favorable than Points International Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of The Meet Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.6% of Points International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.6% of The Meet Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Points International Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Meet Group Inc. -4.18% 0.58% -38.24% -38.79% -15.27% -25.7% Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98%

For the past year The Meet Group Inc. has -25.7% weaker performance while Points International Ltd. has 19.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Points International Ltd. beats The Meet Group Inc.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.