Comparison of The Medicines Company (MDCO) and SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Both The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) and SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Medicines Company 30 -830.53 N/A -2.91 0.00 SCYNEXIS Inc. 1 231.72 N/A -0.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Medicines Company and SCYNEXIS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) and SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Medicines Company 0.00% 0% -25.9% SCYNEXIS Inc. 0.00% -129.4% -60.3%

Risk and Volatility

The Medicines Company’s volatility measures that it’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. In other hand, SCYNEXIS Inc. has beta of 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Medicines Company is 6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6. The Current Ratio of rival SCYNEXIS Inc. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. SCYNEXIS Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Medicines Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Medicines Company and SCYNEXIS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Medicines Company 0 0 5 3.00 SCYNEXIS Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The Medicines Company’s upside potential currently stands at 70.24% and an $58.8 consensus price target. On the other hand, SCYNEXIS Inc.’s potential upside is 305.41% and its consensus price target is $4.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SCYNEXIS Inc. seems more appealing than The Medicines Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Medicines Company and SCYNEXIS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of The Medicines Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of SCYNEXIS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Medicines Company -1.65% -4.98% 12.7% 61.37% -8.36% 87.25% SCYNEXIS Inc. -8.2% -11.81% -25.83% 55.56% -30.43% 132.51%

For the past year The Medicines Company was less bullish than SCYNEXIS Inc.

Summary

SCYNEXIS Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors The Medicines Company.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and R-Pharm, CJSC, to develop and commercialize rights for SCY-078. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.