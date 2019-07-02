Comparison of The McClatchy Company (MNI) and Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO)

This is a contrast between The McClatchy Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) and Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Publishing – Newspapers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The McClatchy Company 5 0.03 N/A -10.29 0.00 Daily Journal Corporation 221 7.69 N/A -20.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see The McClatchy Company and Daily Journal Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The McClatchy Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) and Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The McClatchy Company 0.00% -3.3% 0.7% Daily Journal Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

The McClatchy Company is 99.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.01 beta. Daily Journal Corporation on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The McClatchy Company are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Daily Journal Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Daily Journal Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The McClatchy Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The McClatchy Company and Daily Journal Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 39.5%. The McClatchy Company’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, Daily Journal Corporation has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The McClatchy Company -18.39% -29.89% -60.13% -65.14% -75% -68.1% Daily Journal Corporation 0.81% 1.54% 2.68% -6.47% -5.94% -5.65%

For the past year The McClatchy Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Daily Journal Corporation.

Summary

Daily Journal Corporation beats The McClatchy Company on 5 of the 7 factors.

The McClatchy Company publishes news and information in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram, and The (Durham, NC) Herald-Sun. The companyÂ’s businesses comprise daily newspapers, Websites, mobile apps, mobile news and advertising, video products, niche publications, direct marketing, direct mail services, and nearby community newspapers. The McClatchy Company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites in California, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. It operates through two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter. It also offers specialized information services; and serves as an advertising and newspaper representative for commercial and public notice advertising. In addition, the company supplies case management software systems and related products, including eCourt, eProsecutor, eDefender, and eProbation, which are browser-based case processing systems; JustWare, a family of case management software products; ICMS, a court case management system; eFile, a browser-based interface that allows attorneys and the general public to electronically file documents with the court from a personal computer using the Internet; and ePayIt, a service for the online payment of traffic citations. It offers its software products to courts; prosecutor and public defender offices; probation departments; and other justice agencies, such as administrative law organizations, city and county governments, and bar associations to manage cases and information electronically, to interface with other critical justice partners, and to extend electronic services to bar members and the public in 42 states and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Los Angeles, California.