Comparison of The McClatchy Company (MNI) and A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC)

The McClatchy Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) and A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) are two firms in the Publishing – Newspapers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The McClatchy Company 3 0.03 N/A -10.59 0.00 A.H. Belo Corporation 4 0.40 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The McClatchy Company 0.00% 27.6% -6.3% A.H. Belo Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -3%

Volatility & Risk

The McClatchy Company’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.29 beta. A.H. Belo Corporation on the other hand, has 0.35 beta which makes it 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The McClatchy Company has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, A.H. Belo Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. A.H. Belo Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The McClatchy Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The McClatchy Company and A.H. Belo Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 69.4%. The McClatchy Company’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of A.H. Belo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The McClatchy Company -4.33% -15.97% -29.17% -62.98% -77.54% -71.11% A.H. Belo Corporation 0.27% 3.36% 5.43% -7.52% -18% 9.5%

For the past year The McClatchy Company had bearish trend while A.H. Belo Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors A.H. Belo Corporation beats The McClatchy Company.

The McClatchy Company publishes news and information in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram, and The (Durham, NC) Herald-Sun. The companyÂ’s businesses comprise daily newspapers, Websites, mobile apps, mobile news and advertising, video products, niche publications, direct marketing, direct mail services, and nearby community newspapers. The McClatchy Company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in the United States. It publishes The Dallas Morning News and The Denton Record-Chronicle newspapers, as well as operates related Web sites. The company is also involved in publishing Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper. In addition, it provides commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail services; marketing, event marketing, and other services to businesses; and digital marketing solutions, as well as sells online automotive classifieds on the cars.com platform. A.H. Belo Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.