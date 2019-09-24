Comparison of The Marcus Corporation (MCS) and IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) and IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) have been rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Marcus Corporation 36 1.59 N/A 1.51 23.19 IMAX Corporation 22 3.57 N/A 0.36 60.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Marcus Corporation and IMAX Corporation. IMAX Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Marcus Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. The Marcus Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Marcus Corporation and IMAX Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Marcus Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 4.9% IMAX Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.57 beta indicates that The Marcus Corporation is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, IMAX Corporation has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Marcus Corporation and IMAX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.5% and 84%. About 3% of The Marcus Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are IMAX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Marcus Corporation 6.32% 7.1% -6.37% -21.63% -8.64% -11.42% IMAX Corporation 5.07% 8.18% -10.11% 5.33% 3.29% 16.69%

For the past year The Marcus Corporation has -11.42% weaker performance while IMAX Corporation has 16.69% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The Marcus Corporation beats IMAX Corporation.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. The IMAX Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment. The Theater System Maintenance segment maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network. The Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements segment provides IMAX theater projection system equipment to exhibitors. The Film Production and IMAX DMR segment engages in the production of films and the performance of film re-mastering activities. The Film Distribution segment distributes films for which the company has distribution rights. The Film Post-Production segment offers film post-production and film print services. The Other segment owns and operates IMAX theaters; rents two-dimensional and three-dimensional (3D) large-format film and digital cameras to third party production companies; and provides production technical support and post-production services. The company is also involved in selling or leasing its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. It primarily serves commercial multiplex exhibitors, as well as institutional customers, such as science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,215 IMAX theater systems, including 1,107 commercial multiplexes, 16 commercial destinations, and 92 institutions. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.