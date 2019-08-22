Comparison of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) and Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) and Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI), both competing one another are Farm & Construction Machinery companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Manitowoc Company Inc. 17 0.27 N/A -2.36 0.00 Titan International Inc. 5 0.11 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates The Manitowoc Company Inc. and Titan International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) and Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Manitowoc Company Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -5.2% Titan International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

The Manitowoc Company Inc. has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Titan International Inc. has a 2.02 beta and it is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Manitowoc Company Inc. Its rival Titan International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1 respectively. Titan International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Manitowoc Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The Manitowoc Company Inc. and Titan International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Manitowoc Company Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Titan International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 47.37% for The Manitowoc Company Inc. with consensus target price of $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Manitowoc Company Inc. and Titan International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.7% and 87.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Titan International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Manitowoc Company Inc. -3.18% 0% 2.16% 17.47% -29.41% 21.53% Titan International Inc. -6.44% -18.88% -44.66% -32.01% -63.27% -18.88%

For the past year The Manitowoc Company Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while Titan International Inc. has -18.88% weaker performance.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company designs and manufactures crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand. The company's products are used in various applications, including energy and utilities; petrochemical and industrial projects; infrastructure development, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and high-rise residential construction industries. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also provides its products for various types of off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment comprising skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it manufactures bias and light truck tires; and provides products for all-terrain vehicles, turf, and golf cart applications, as well as offers brakes. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Quincy, Illinois.