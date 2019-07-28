Comparison of The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Broadcasting – TV industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group 28 3.35 N/A 0.10 276.22 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 25 3.81 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Liberty Braves Group and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group 0.00% 0% 0% Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.36% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by institutional investors while 10.49% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.31% are The Liberty Braves Group’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Liberty Braves Group -1.28% -4.75% -6.69% 7.08% 10.49% 8.76% Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0.79% 0.95% 2.7% 1.31% 0% 3.88%

For the past year The Liberty Braves Group’s stock price has bigger growth than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats on 4 of the 5 factors Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.