Comparison of The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Broadcasting – TV industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Liberty Braves Group
|28
|3.35
|N/A
|0.10
|276.22
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.
|25
|3.81
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates The Liberty Braves Group and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Liberty Braves Group
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 77.36% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by institutional investors while 10.49% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.31% are The Liberty Braves Group’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Liberty Braves Group
|-1.28%
|-4.75%
|-6.69%
|7.08%
|10.49%
|8.76%
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.
|0.79%
|0.95%
|2.7%
|1.31%
|0%
|3.88%
For the past year The Liberty Braves Group’s stock price has bigger growth than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.
Summary
The Liberty Braves Group beats on 4 of the 5 factors Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.