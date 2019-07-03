Comparison of The KeyW Holding Corporation (KEYW) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Both The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The KeyW Holding Corporation 9 49814400.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Splunk Inc. 124 10.07 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The KeyW Holding Corporation and Splunk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The KeyW Holding Corporation 0.00% -7.8% -3.3% Splunk Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.45 beta means The KeyW Holding Corporation’s volatility is 45.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Splunk Inc. has a 2.09 beta and it is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The KeyW Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Splunk Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Splunk Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The KeyW Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The KeyW Holding Corporation and Splunk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The KeyW Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85

The KeyW Holding Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -100.00% and an $10.5 consensus target price. Competitively Splunk Inc. has an average target price of $153.27, with potential upside of 19.33%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Splunk Inc. seems more appealing than The KeyW Holding Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of The KeyW Holding Corporation shares and 94.8% of Splunk Inc. shares. The KeyW Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Splunk Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The KeyW Holding Corporation -0.18% 41.51% 74.42% 19.55% 38.38% 68.16% Splunk Inc. 2.45% 0.24% 0.89% 37% 20.43% 28.76%

For the past year The KeyW Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Splunk Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors The KeyW Holding Corporation beats Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.