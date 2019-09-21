Comparison of The InterGroup Corporation (INTG) and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW)

The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The InterGroup Corporation 30 0.92 N/A 1.49 20.21 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 21 4.45 N/A 1.02 21.12

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The InterGroup Corporation and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The InterGroup Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. The InterGroup Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The InterGroup Corporation 0.00% -13.2% 4.5% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.17 beta indicates that The InterGroup Corporation is 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The InterGroup Corporation and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.7% and 85% respectively. The InterGroup Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The InterGroup Corporation -2.43% -1.84% -4.44% -8.79% 24.9% -6.46% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.61% 5.8% -0.32% 9.74% 4.47% 18.44%

For the past year The InterGroup Corporation has -6.46% weaker performance while Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has 18.44% stronger performance.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground garage parking, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center. As of June 30, 2016, it owned, managed, and invested in real estate consisted of 21 properties, which included 16 apartment complexes, 3 single-family houses as strategic investments, and 1 commercial real estate property located in the United States. In addition, the company invests in multi-family real estate properties; and owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. Further, The InterGroup Corporation through its interest in Comstock Mining, Inc. engages in gold and silver mining activities. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 39 million square feet of property, including 25,943 multifamily rental units. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.