Comparison of The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 64.07 N/A -1.33 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 104 1.37 N/A 7.82 15.07

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The India Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The India Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has a consensus price target of $118, with potential upside of 9.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.3% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats The India Fund Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.