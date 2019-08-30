Comparison of The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 59.51 N/A -1.33 0.00 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The India Fund Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The India Fund Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.55% and 0%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust