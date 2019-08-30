Comparison of The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Both The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|59.51
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us The India Fund Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The India Fund Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.55% and 0%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
