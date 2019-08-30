Comparison of The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

We are comparing The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 59.78 N/A -1.33 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates The India Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The India Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.55% and 7.45%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust