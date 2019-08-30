Comparison of The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

We are comparing The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|59.78
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates The India Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The India Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.55% and 7.45%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.41%
|-1.59%
|0.51%
|4.26%
|3.55%
|11.1%
For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
