Comparison of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 50 1.07 N/A 4.50 11.76 Sun Life Financial Inc. 38 0.00 N/A 3.04 13.05

Demonstrates The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Sun Life Financial Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Sun Life Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3% Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has a 8.16% upside potential and a consensus price target of $61.5. Competitively the average price target of Sun Life Financial Inc. is $49.5, which is potential 17.91% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Sun Life Financial Inc. is looking more favorable than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Sun Life Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 54.4% respectively. About 0.2% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Sun Life Financial Inc. has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.82% 4.32% 8.62% 13.63% 0.91% 19.1% Sun Life Financial Inc. -3.36% -1.27% 13.56% 8.23% -7.78% 19.61%

For the past year The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. was less bullish than Sun Life Financial Inc.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. beats Sun Life Financial Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.