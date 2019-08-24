Comparison of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 123 1.10 N/A 7.35 17.65 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.75 14.14

In table 1 we can see The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.63 shows that The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. National General Holdings Corp. on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, National General Holdings Corp.’s average price target is $34.5, while its potential upside is 47.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 54.5%. About 0.7% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of National General Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.22% 1.97% 7.38% 17.15% 8.32% 15.87% National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15%

For the past year The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has stronger performance than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.