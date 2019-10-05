Comparison of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) and US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) and US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) compete against each other in the Food Wholesale sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group Inc. 20 -2.14 80.62M -0.39 0.00 US Foods Holding Corp. 41 1.39 218.28M 1.82 19.40

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. and US Foods Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) and US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group Inc. 393,844,650.71% -14.6% -8.4% US Foods Holding Corp. 532,260,424.29% 12.9% 4.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. are 2.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor US Foods Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. The Hain Celestial Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than US Foods Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. and US Foods Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 US Foods Holding Corp. 0 1 3 2.75

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s average price target is $20.67, while its potential downside is -0.14%. US Foods Holding Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $47.5 average price target and a 18.22% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that US Foods Holding Corp. appears more favorable than The Hain Celestial Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares and 100% of US Foods Holding Corp. shares. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, US Foods Holding Corp. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hain Celestial Group Inc. 7.67% 1.68% 0.09% 20.54% -23.91% 37.26% US Foods Holding Corp. 2.43% -1.72% -1.94% 3.57% 5.55% 11.79%

For the past year The Hain Celestial Group Inc. was more bullish than US Foods Holding Corp.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors US Foods Holding Corp. beats The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. The companyÂ’s grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products. In addition, it provides snack products, such as potato, root vegetable, and other vegetable chips, as well as straws, tortilla chips, whole grain chips, pita chips, puffs, and popcorn; specialty teas, including herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea lattes; personal care products consisting of skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby care items, body washes, and sunscreens and lotions; and poultry and protein products, such as turkey and chicken products. The company sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores in approximately 80 countries worldwide. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.