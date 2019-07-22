Comparison of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.59% and 0%. 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-4.25%
|-7.46%
|7.67%
|-21.14%
|-18.99%
|13.48%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.84%
|3.81%
|7.38%
|9.22%
|1.61%
|17.82%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 2 of the 2 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.