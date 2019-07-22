Comparison of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.59% and 0%. 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 2 of the 2 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.