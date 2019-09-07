Comparison of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.59% and 3.91%. 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 63.79% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust was more bullish than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats on 2 of the 2 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.