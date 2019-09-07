Comparison of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.59% and 3.91%. 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 63.79% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust was more bullish than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Summary
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats on 2 of the 2 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
