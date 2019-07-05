Comparison of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share held by insiders are 79.67%. Competitively, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-4.25%
|-7.46%
|7.67%
|-21.14%
|-18.99%
|13.48%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.2%
|-0.07%
|2.36%
|-1.36%
|-7.16%
|6.75%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
Summary
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
