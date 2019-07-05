Comparison of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share held by insiders are 79.67%. Competitively, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.2% -0.07% 2.36% -1.36% -7.16% 6.75%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Summary

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.