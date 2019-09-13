Comparison of The ExOne Company (XONE) and Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN)

We will be comparing the differences between The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) and Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ExOne Company 8 2.21 N/A -0.67 0.00 Tecogen Inc. 4 1.98 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The ExOne Company and Tecogen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ExOne Company 0.00% -17.9% -13.3% Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -30.8% -18.7%

Risk & Volatility

The ExOne Company has a beta of 3.43 and its 243.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tecogen Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The ExOne Company has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Tecogen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Tecogen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The ExOne Company.

Analyst Ratings

The ExOne Company and Tecogen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The ExOne Company 0 0 1 3.00 Tecogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The ExOne Company’s upside potential currently stands at 16.67% and an $10.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The ExOne Company and Tecogen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.5% and 16.9%. The ExOne Company’s share held by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 54.88% of Tecogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The ExOne Company -3.28% -15.95% -10.26% -6.68% 16.72% 20.24% Tecogen Inc. -3.86% -9.24% -16.41% -17.97% -4.65% -10.74%

For the past year The ExOne Company has 20.24% stronger performance while Tecogen Inc. has -10.74% weaker performance.

Summary

The ExOne Company beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.