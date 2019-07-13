Comparison of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) and Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

As Broadcasting – TV companies, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) and Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The E.W. Scripps Company 19 1.05 N/A 0.68 25.95 Liberty Broadband Corporation 92 1410.31 N/A 0.38 260.05

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The E.W. Scripps Company and Liberty Broadband Corporation. Liberty Broadband Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The E.W. Scripps Company. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The E.W. Scripps Company’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Liberty Broadband Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) and Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The E.W. Scripps Company 0.00% -3.1% -1.3% Liberty Broadband Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of The E.W. Scripps Company shares are held by institutional investors while 68.56% of Liberty Broadband Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 6.6% of The E.W. Scripps Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.3% are Liberty Broadband Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The E.W. Scripps Company -21.8% -24.07% -8.36% 4.09% 38.77% 11.51% Liberty Broadband Corporation -0.17% 4.32% 13.73% 20.26% 36.72% 37.19%

For the past year The E.W. Scripps Company has weaker performance than Liberty Broadband Corporation

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corporation beats The E.W. Scripps Company on 8 of the 10 factors.

The E. W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise with a portfolio of television, radio, and digital media brands. It operates through Television, Radio, Digital, and Syndication and Other segments. The Television segment operates broadcast television stations, which produces news, information, and entertainment content. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and internally produced programming. The Radio segment operates 28 FM stations and 6 AM stations. The Digital segment operates local digital sites offering local news, information, and user-generated content, as well as national content and other content sources. This segment is also involved in the national digital businesses, such as Cracked, a multi-platform humor and satire brand which informs and entertains millennial audiences with a Website, original digital video, social media, and a podcast; Newsy, an over-the-top video news service; and Midroll Media that creates original podcasts and operates a network. The Syndication and Other segment engages in the syndication of news features and comics, and other features for the newspaper industry. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E. W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.