Comparison of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) and Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group Inc 38 6.45 83.81M 0.41 89.41 Ebix Inc. 40 0.99 23.24M 3.02 15.22

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Descartes Systems Group Inc and Ebix Inc. Ebix Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Descartes Systems Group Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ebix Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Descartes Systems Group Inc and Ebix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group Inc 220,494,606.68% 6% 4.4% Ebix Inc. 58,701,692.35% 18.7% 6.2%

Volatility & Risk

The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ebix Inc.’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Descartes Systems Group Inc is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Ebix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Ebix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Descartes Systems Group Inc and Ebix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 0 2 3.00 Ebix Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$44.5 is The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.37%. On the other hand, Ebix Inc.’s potential upside is 23.73% and its consensus price target is $50. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ebix Inc. seems more appealing than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.3% of Ebix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.9% of Ebix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19% Ebix Inc. 4.9% -8.85% -9.59% -17.98% -41.59% 8.15%

For the past year The Descartes Systems Group Inc was more bullish than Ebix Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.