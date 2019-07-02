Comparison of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.91 N/A 0.60 10.88

Table 1 highlights The Cushing Energy Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Cushing Energy Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 18.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29% PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.