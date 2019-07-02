Comparison of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.91
|N/A
|0.60
|10.88
Table 1 highlights The Cushing Energy Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Cushing Energy Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Meanwhile, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 18.67%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.93%
|-1.93%
|1.19%
|-7.06%
|-22.2%
|18.29%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-5.76%
|-6.7%
|-7.09%
|-7.09%
|-7.22%
|2.83%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Investment Corporation.
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.
