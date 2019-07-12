Comparison of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.57 N/A 1.12 12.54

Table 1 demonstrates The Cushing Energy Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown The Cushing Energy Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 9.41% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has stronger performance than New Mountain Finance Corporation

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.