Comparison of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.57
|N/A
|1.12
|12.54
Table 1 demonstrates The Cushing Energy Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown The Cushing Energy Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
New Mountain Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 9.41% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.93%
|-1.93%
|1.19%
|-7.06%
|-22.2%
|18.29%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.99%
|2.49%
|2.12%
|2.19%
|2.87%
|11.21%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has stronger performance than New Mountain Finance Corporation
Summary
New Mountain Finance Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.