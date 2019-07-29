Comparison of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|5.10
|N/A
|1.16
|10.23
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 11.20% and its consensus target price is $13.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 14.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.93%
|-1.93%
|1.19%
|-7.06%
|-22.2%
|18.29%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.85%
|-1.41%
|-4.19%
|0.42%
|15.79%
|5.6%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund was more bullish than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
Summary
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.
