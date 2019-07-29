Comparison of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.10 N/A 1.16 10.23

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 11.20% and its consensus target price is $13.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 14.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund was more bullish than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.